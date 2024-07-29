Home page World

From: Karolin Schaefer

A plane crash claims the lives of seven people – including three band members. An Instagram post shortly before the tragedy gives you goosebumps.

Munich – Three members of the gospel band “The Nelons” were originally on their way to Seattle for a music event. However, they never arrived there. On the way, the private plane crashed over the US state of Wyoming.

Three members of the popular gospel band “The Nelons” die in a plane crash. The photo shows Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark and (left) the pilot’s wife. © Screenshot/Instagram

Three band members die in tragic plane crash in the USA

A total of seven people died in the plane crash on Friday afternoon (July 26). Among them were the three band members Kelly Nelon Clark, Jason Clark and their daughter Amber Kistler. No one survived the crash. Amber’s husband, the pilot, his wife and a family assistant are also among the dead.

“The Nelons, one of America’s most beloved gospel families, were involved in a tragic, fatal plane crash Friday afternoon,” said a statement from the music label Gaither Music at FacebookAccording to a spokesman for the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), there was a problem with the autopilot.

Who is behind “The Nelons”? The gospel band was founded in 1977, then under the name “The Rex Nelon Singers”. In 2016, “The Nelons” were inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame. They have won numerous awards and have been nominated for three Grammys, among others.

Problems with the autopilot? Plane crash claims seven lives

How ABC Chicago reported that the plane crashed in Campbell County at around 1 p.m. A forest fire broke out shortly afterwards. The exact cause of the accident is currently being investigated. It could take up to two years until a final result is available, the spokesman told CNNHowever, a preliminary report is expected in about four weeks. According to the broadcaster, the aircraft was a single-engine turboprop multi-purpose aircraft.

Shortly before the fatal tragedy, the band shared a final sign of life on InstagramIn a video, Jason Clark happily reported that they had just landed in Nebraska City. The footage was taken in the middle of the runway in front of a private plane. Both his wife and daughter, as well as the pilot and his wife, were seen looking carefree.

“It’s so hard to see this now”: Fans mourn band members after plane crash

The gospel band’s fans were shocked by the plane crash. “They had no idea that none of them would survive,” said one comment. “It’s so hard to watch this now,” wrote one user, referring to the video. “It’s so heartbreaking,” said another.

Only one member of “The Nelons” is still alive. This is Autumn Nelon Streetman, the youngest daughter of Kelly and Jason. She was not on board the ill-fated flight and only learned of the tragic death of her family after arriving in Seattle. “We are very grateful for your prayers, your love and your support,” she said to her fans in a Facebook-Statement.

