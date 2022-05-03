The bodies of three babies have been found today in a cellar of a house in the French commune of Ville-d’Avray, about ten kilometers outside the capital Paris. This is reported by the public prosecutor of Nanterre.

The bodies were in sealed buckets. They were discovered just before 3 p.m. this afternoon by a worker who came to clear out the uninhabited house. The man was in shock and had to be treated by the fire brigade. According to a police source, the house’s former owner was a gynecologist who died in 2015.

The prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the cause of death of the children. The coroner will have to determine if they are fetuses or babies and how long they had been in the basement. The investigation has been entrusted to the judicial police of the Hauts-de-Seine department.