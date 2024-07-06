Bentley on the podium three times thanks to its commitment to inclusiveness, corporate social responsibility and sustainability. Let’s start from the first …

Queer Student Awards

THE The Queer Student Awards are the UK’s first annual student celebration focused on talented LGBTQ+ young people. who are proud leaders in their own lives and in the communities around them. The Employer of the Year award highlights Bentley’s proactive efforts to create an inclusive and welcoming environment where all colleagues feel part of a team. This includes support systems and resources for employees with peer networks, as well as initiatives to promote equality and inclusivity at all levels of the organization.

Auto Trader Awards

Through the Bentley Environmental Foundation, Bentley Motors then received the Sustainability Initiative Award from Auto Traderwhich highlighted the company’s significant efforts to Tackling the climate crisis through a series of global projects. The Bentley Environmental Foundation addresses the environmental and social impacts of climate change, working with global communities and charitable organizations to develop solutions to some of the most important challenges facing humanity today.

International CSR Excellence Awards

Bentley has finally received the golden award at the International CSR Excellence Awards for community engagement. The award was given for Bentley’s new community investment strategy, Advancing Life Chances, which highlights the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and improving life chances in the community. The International CSR Excellence Awards recognize corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and ESG governance initiatives.