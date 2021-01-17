Athletic has been to eight finals in the last eleven years. And only two have been scored. The 2015 Super Cup had been the last. The drip is very slow, so it is more enjoyable. In Seville it reached the third Spanish Super Cup in its history, after those achieved in the 1985 and 2015 editions, after defeating Barcelona (3-2) in the final. With this title the Bilbao club equals Deportivo in the record of the competition -which he surpasses by runners-up- in third position in the historical ranking behind Barcelona (13) and Real Madrid (11).

In 1985 Athletic took the title to their windows automatically as League and Cup champion of the previous year and in 2015 a double game against FC Barcelona after winning the first leg 4-0 at San Mamés and drawing one in the second leg at the Camp Nou.

The record of the Super Cup Teams Titles FC Barcelona 13 (1983, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1996, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2018) Real Madrid eleven (1988, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2008, 2012, 2017 and 2019/20) Deportivo de la Coruña 3 (1995, 2000 and 2002) Athletic club 3 (1984, 2015 and 2020/21) Atlético de Madrid 2 (1985 and 2014) Valencia 1 (1999) Majorca 1 (1998) Real society 1 (1982) Real Zaragoza 1 (2004) Seville 1 (2007)

In the showcases of the rojiblanco museum there is also an Eva Duarte Cup, an official tournament organized by the RFEF of which seven editions were played in the middle of the last century and which is considered a precursor of the Super Cup that began as such in 1983. Athletic won the fourth edition , the one of 1950 disputed in Chamartín, after beating Atlético de Madrid in a tiebreaker match.