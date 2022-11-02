Madrid and Washington. Twilight observations with the dark energy camera of the Victor M. Blanco Telescope in Chile have detected three near-Earth asteroids hiding in the Sun’s glare, one of which is the largest potentially planet-hazardous object discovered in the past few years. past eight years.

These Near Earth Objects (NEOs) are part of an elusive population lurking within the orbits of Earth and Venus.

One is a 1.5-kilometer-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7, which has an orbit that could one day put it in Earth’s path. The others, called 2021 LJ4 and 2021 PH27, have orbits that stay safely inside our planet’s path. Also of special interest to astronomers and astrophysicists, 2021 PH27 is the closest known asteroid to the Sun. As such, it has the largest general relativity effects of any object in our solar system and during its orbit its surface heats up enough to melt lead, according to the research, published in The Astronomical Journal.

2022 AP7 takes five years to go around the Sun in its current orbit, and its closest point to Earth remains several million kilometers away. Although the risk is very small, a collision of an asteroid of that size “would have a devastating impact on life as we know it,” said astronomer Scott Sheppard, lead author of the finding and a member of the Carnegie Institution for Science.

The potential threat comes from the fact that, like any object in orbit, its trajectory will be slowly modified by myriad gravitational forces. Forecasts then are difficult to make in the long term.

He added that the dust that would rise into the air would have a huge cooling effect, causing an “extinction event the likes of which has not been seen on Earth in millions of years.”

None of the around 30,000 asteroids of all sizes that have been classified as NEO threaten Earth in the next 100 years.

According to Sheppard, there are “between 20 and 50 huge NEOs yet to be found, but most are in orbits located in the Sun’s glare.”

In preparation for the future discovery of a more threatening object, NASA conducted a test mission in late September in which a spacecraft collided with an asteroid, proving that it is possible to change its trajectory.