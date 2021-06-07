The thieves baited three businessmen from Pozo Estrecho last weekend. Only one of them was spared that the robbers, apparently an organized gang, took the valuables they found in their path, but not the damage to doors and windows. In this case, Javier Vicente Serrano, manager of Serrano Machinal Factory, surprised them at dawn on Saturday in his warehouse, located on the road that connects the Galilean population with El Albujón. «They entered through a window, whose grill they broke with a radial one. Fortunately, I caught them and they left without taking anything, “he explained.

Who was not so lucky was José Luis Morales, owner of Talleres Comyr. In this case, two hooded men entered their facilities breaking a back door and once inside they managed to steal a truck, which they loaded with copper cable and a generator set, as well as various tools. This is outrageous. In a year I have been three rounds, and I no longer know what to do. The weird thing is, the alarm went off once they left. We believe they had some kind of inhibitor, “he explained to THE TRUTH.

They also agreed to Automobiles Zamora by removing a window grille. In this case, they managed to take several computers, a diagnostic machine and tools of different nature and value. The neighbors have been put on alert and will demand more vigilance from the Civil Guard.