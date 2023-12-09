FThose who choose a life as an artist often pay a high price for it. Maria Lassnig, for example, becomes aware of the “illusion of missed marriages” and the “illusion of missed motherhood” when she is almost eighty years old. In one of the two so-titled self-portraits from 1997 and 1998, the Austrian, who was born in 1919, appears half-nude and holds a small creature in her arms, to which she apparently wants to breastfeed. However, the supposed infant is a little man who wears a suit, has a receding hairline and in reality represents a former lover of the painter. In the other work she appears as a crouching green figure with gnome-like distorted features, and one does not know whether the abstract object floating between her thighs is coming out of her or wanting to return there. In any case, the only thing it has in common with a newborn is the pale pink color. Both times, the depiction of one’s own self also expresses the grief of the bride and mother, which the internationally successful artist has never been.

Experiments with cameraless photography

Nan Hoover, however, did not miss marriage and motherhood. She lived in Washington with her husband and three children, but was unable to combine this with being an artist. In 1969, the native New Yorker, born in 1931, drew the no less bitter conclusion and continued her journey in Amsterdam without family. As a pioneer of video art, she achieved world fame from there and, like Lassnig, was celebrated at the Documenta and the Venice Biennale.



With Maria Lassnig, the pictures were always political, but also good art: it is not without reason that her “Patriotic Family” from 1963 hangs as a major work in the newly hung National Gallery in Berlin (until 2025).

Image: Maria Lassnig Foundation/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2023



Finally, Anneliese Hager, who was born in West Prussia near Posen in 1904, continued in the 1930s what had begun a decade earlier with avant-gardists such as Man Ray and László Moholy-Nagy and experimented with cameraless photography. In order to do this, the mother of five not only accepted cramped conditions and night work, but also that her photograms composed of light and shadow were rejected in National Socialist Germany. With the result that she was never really known. Especially since she had to start all over again in 1945 after World War II bombs fell on her Dresden apartment and destroyed her entire work.

Nothing reminds us of the zeitgeist of Pop Art anymore

Now the Kunsthalle Mannheim is presenting “Hoover Hager Lassnig” together in an exhibition. Hager, who thus received late museum honors, is not the only discovery. Right at the beginning of the tour, which is organized like a series of small retrospectives, Nan Hoover also reveals a largely unknown side to her early painterly work. In the 1960s and 1970s, she depicted clearly contoured individual figures and couples in various erotic states in psychedelic colors, often on square canvases that were only slightly larger than record covers. There is nothing in Hoover’s video performances that reminds us of the pop art zeitgeist that these images breathe. The fact that she also focuses on the figure is made clear by her contribution to the Documenta in 1987: in “Light Composition” she takes a meditative fourteen minutes to walk through an empty cabinet flooded with red light and with it space , to relate time and movement. The fact that the video artist, who was impressed by Rembrandt’s lighting direction, remained essentially a painter is particularly strikingly demonstrated in her video “Desert” from 1984. One sees a red landscape created from fabric, whose physically sensual waves and bulges immediately bring to mind the motifs of Georgia O’Keeffe.