The facility will be of “priority” use for San Ginés and the idea of ​​the future sports city of Efesé is completely ruled out. Aspect of the soccer field of the World Cup 82, in an image taken yesterday. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM RUBÉN SERRANO Thursday, April 15, 2021, 02:01



Cartagena football is in luck. The time has come for the 82 World Cup sports facility to go through the workshop, modernize every corner and show off an image adjusted to the full 21st century, after decades of “total neglect” and a “depressing” state. The popular complex in the San Ginés neighborhood became