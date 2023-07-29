UPDATEDuring the Summer Carnival in Rotterdam, two shots were fired on a full Coolsingel on Saturday. Three people were injured in the second shooting. Police also fired several shots during the incident. Three suspects have been arrested. The Summer Carnival has been cancelled.



Around 9.30 pm, several shots were fired on the Coolsingel, close to the famous shopping street the Koopgoot. The police saw that the suspect shot someone and then fired several shots at the suspect. Both the suspect and victim were taken to hospital. The third victim fled the shooting, but fell. “That was so hard that the woman had to be taken to the hospital,” says a police spokesman.

Three people have been arrested, including the victim and the shooter. Shortly after the incident, officers arrested a third suspect near the Van Oldenbarneveltplaats. He is suspected of involvement.

The Coolsingel, in the heart of the city center, was full of Summer Carnival partygoers. Children were also present. There was still music and dancing on and around the stages. When the partygoers heard gunshots, panic ensued. People were crying and running away. “There was shooting, there was shooting,” they shouted.

The police are investigating the shooting on Coolsingel. © Media TV



The police made a big crime scene. There were several shell casings on the road. The National Criminal Investigation Department, led by the Public Prosecution Service, is investigating the shooting. This is common if an officer has fired and someone has been injured as a result.

The Summer Carnival was cancelled. "The program is over. Everyone is requested to leave the site," read a large screen. A large number of police were stationed at the Beurs metro station to supervise the exodus of the public. McDonald's there has closed its doors earlier. The riot police was deployed around 11 p.m. in the vicinity of Binnenwegplein. Officers arrested several people. It is not yet clear why they were arrested.

At various places in the city, such as Schouwburgplein and Witte de Withstraat, officers kept an eye on things throughout the evening.

The police on the Binnenwegplein © Media TV



Deputy mayor Tim Versnel calls the Summer Carnival ‘another wonderful party’. “It’s very sad that the party has to end like this.”

‘It happened so fast’

A seller of shaved ice was standing on the tramway that runs along the Koopgoot when he suddenly saw a man running past. “I was just working with a customer and then suddenly heard a bang. When I looked up, I saw a man running. With a gun in his hand. He shot at someone. It happened so quickly, so unexpectedly…”

His girlfriend and niece dove to the ground behind the ice cream truck in panic. Crying. The Rotterdammer himself remained standing. Fixed. “It literally happened in front of the police officers. They were here ready in case something happened. They took that man at gunpoint. He still had his gun. And then they shot at him. Several times.”

As soon as possible, the Rotterdammer brought his girlfriend and niece to safety. He can’t believe that the beautiful carnival day had to end like this. “The panic was great. Really everyone was running in all directions. It’s such a shame that the fun carnival is so ruined for everyone. It was such a beautiful day and then something like this happens.”

The Summer Carnival has been cancelled. © AD



While the stages are empty, the eateries remained busy for a long time. The panic from earlier has turned into curiosity. Two girls from London have just had something to eat at one of the places, right next to the shooting. "We just heard that there was shooting. Such a shame. It was our first time in Rotterdam and it was such a beautiful day. And then suddenly this."

Sydney was sitting with friends on the terrace of restaurant 1Nul8 on Meent, a side street of Coolsingel, when she saw people running. “They panicked. We then ran into the restaurant ourselves, just like other people on the terrace. Of course you’re always safer inside and we didn’t know what was going on.” They soon heard that there had been shooting on the Coolsingel. ,,After a few minutes the peace had returned and we went back to the terrace. Now we don’t notice the hectic pace and everything is quiet.”

Loud bang

On Saturday afternoon, a man had already shot at the full Coolsingel. The street parade of the Summer Carnival was still in full swing at the time. No one was injured then. The shooter of that incident fled.

The first shooting was around 5:15 p.m. near the Beurs metro station, and not in the procession of the Summer Carnival, says a police spokeswoman. The suspect also did not fire in the direction of the procession. A witness heard a loud bang and saw that a man had a firearm in his hand.

Police on the Coolsingel. © Media TV



The police were already massively present in uniform and civilian clothes in the center because of the Summer Carnival. After the first shooting, the street parade, which ended on Coolsingel after 7 p.m., continued in the radiant sun as if nothing had happened anywhere. Meanwhile, groups of officers looked around, searching the audience for the shooter. Without success.

A boy was singled out, he was arrested for assault. According to the police spokeswoman, it is an isolated incident that is not related to the shooting. "But that's how we see it for now, we are still investigating further." An officer had a large knife in his hand when they walked to the police station with the detainee.

Summer carnival

The suspect in the first shooting has a dark skin color and wore beige pants during the shooting. He also had a black bag with a red strap. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The police had not advised the organization to stop, the spokeswoman said. Especially with the beautiful weather at the beginning of the evening, the atmosphere remained festive, with dancing spectators and lots of music.

A spokeswoman for the event said she could not comment further on the first shooting. She did indicate that the Summer Carnival is ‘going smoothly’ and that the much-discussed ban on ‘vulgar dancing’ has not been enforced.







