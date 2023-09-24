Thanks to this citizen collaboration, the Municipal police has managed to carry out the detention of three individuals in different incidents.

In the first case, the Municipal Police officers They arrested two people of Guerrero origin, Jesús “N”, 43 years old, and Luis “N”, 22 years old, in the Granjas Familias Unidas neighborhood.

This action was carried out in response to a citizen complaint that alerted about the presence of armed individuals in the zone.

The officers They went to the scene and managed to locate the suspects, seizing a .223 caliber rifle loaded with 10 cartridges and 11 doses of the substance known as “glass”.

In another incident, a citizen reported the presence of an individual armed in the La Morita neighborhood. The agents responded immediately and detained Jesús “N”, 35 years old, confiscating a modified metal object that pretended to be a rifle, along with a .22 caliber cartridge.