The National Police detained in Cartagena three women of 73, 55 and 38 years of age, all of them of Spanish nationality, as alleged perpetrators of a crime of scam when simulating the theft of a high-end vehicle to collect insurance. In addition, there is a fourth person implicated, apparently the main perpetrator, a 38-year-old man who was never arrested because he was admitted to preventive prison since last June due to an anti-drug operation.

The Judicial Police learned that a car, the theft of which had been denounced in March of last year, He was hidden in a farm in the town of La Unión. Said vehicle belonged to the aforementioned man, although it appeared in the name of his grandmother, a 73-year-old woman, who filed the complaint for theft. The lady appeared accompanied by a 38-year-old friend, who she said was the regular driver of the vehicle.

The researchers managed to find out that this statement was not true and that the usual driver was the grandson of the old woman who, after suffering a major breakdown, he had hidden the vehicle in a farm, dismantled it, set it on fire and he had given instructions to his mother and grandmother to get the insurance company to compensate him for his theft.

The agents They located the four doors of the vehicle and other remains on the farm (wheels, seats, bumpers, moldings …), which the expert reports confirmed corresponded to the vehicle whose theft had been denounced.

Based on this, the National Police proceeded to arrest the three women who participated in the criminal act, as well as to inform the Court of the alleged involvement of the true owner in the events. The investigations were carried out by the Group of Crimes against Patrimony of the Judicial Police Brigade of the Cartagena Police Station.