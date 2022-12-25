The Ertzaintza in the area where they have found the body of the deceased person. / JMLOPEZ

One person has died in Okendo square, in the center of San Sebastián, after being attacked by a knife at the exit of the Victoria Café nightclub. The events occurred early this morning. Ertzaintza agents, in collaboration with the Municipal Guard, have arrested three people for their alleged involvement in the death of the 24-year-old, according to the Basque Government Security Department.

The event took place around 6:20 a.m. this morning, the Ertzaintza learned that there had been an attack in Plaza Okendo in Donostia. Several police units have moved to the place and have found a young man with stab wounds, for which reason the presence of medical assistance has been immediately requested. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of medical personnel, the victim has died at the scene.

three detainees



Around 7:20 a.m., the Municipal Guard located two people on Fuenterrabia street, a 28-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, presumably involved in this homicide, and Ertzaintza agents have proceeded to arrest them. Later, around ten in the morning, a third person was arrested. Minutes before noon the corpse was removed, which has been transferred by a van to the Forensic Medical Institute. The Donostia Police Station has opened an investigation to clarify what happened.

According to witnesses, a young woman visibly dismayed because she claimed to know the victim, said that “they have killed him” and has left the area. The Ertzaintza continues at the scene questioning the citizens who were in the vicinity at the time of the event in order to gather as much information as possible.