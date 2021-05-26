Three people were arrested during the early hours of this Wednesday for the fall of a cabin of the cable car that connects the towns of Stresa and Mottarone, in the Piedmont region, in northern Italy, and which caused 14 dead.

One of the emergency brakes had been deactivated deliberately to fix an anomaly.

After several hours of questioning, arrest was ordered by Luigi Nerini, 56 years old and owner of the company “Ferrovie del Mottarone” that manages the cable car. The director and the chief of operations of the cable car were also detained.

All are accused of intentional multiple homicide, disaster due to negligence and removal of tools to prevent workplace accidents, local media reported.

Verbania’s chief prosecutor, Olimpia Bossi, who is conducting the investigations, stated that “the three detainees had been aware of the brake system failure security for weeks. “

From the first inspections, the brake system appeared to be altered, as a fork in one of the emergency brakes had been tampered with to disable it because it was causing problems and was causing the continuous blocking of the cable car.

That is why, last Sunday, when the steel cable of the accident cabin broke, the brake system did not work.

Bossi explained that the fork that keeps the brake shoes at a distance and that must block the support cable in case of breakage had not been removed to “avoid interruptions and blockages of the cable car”, because “the system presented anomalies and would have required an intervention more radical, with a prolonged stoppage of activity cable car “, so they decided not to fix it.

The investigations will continue this Wednesday with technical expertise on the scene, while, for the moment, there are no more people investigated.

The Minister of Transport of the Piedmont region, Marco Gabusi, reconstructed the accident by explaining that there are two braking systems if the cable breaks, but they didn’t work.

The cabin, which was five meters from reaching the station, ended up sliding at more than 100 kilometers per hour and after flew more than 54 meters, crashing to the ground and rolling another ten meters.

Meanwhile, the health status of the five year old boy Eitan Biran, the sole survivor of the accident in which his parents, his brother and two of his great-grandparents died.

This Tuesday, the child began to awaken from the induced coma and to respond “positively”, although their situation remains “critical”.

If it remains stable, Eitan could be extubated this wednesday, as explained by the general director of the hospital complex in which he is admitted, Giovanni La Valle.

“The complications would not be those related to the neurological system, which is intact, but rather those that may arise as a consequence of the polytrauma“he explained.

