Three people were arrested this morning for the fall of a cabin of the cable car that connects the towns of Stresa and Mottarone, in the Piedmont region, in northern Italy, and that caused 14 deaths, for being aware that one of the brakes emergency had been disabled on purpose to fix an anomaly.

After several hours of interrogation, the arrests of Luigi Nerini, 56, owner of the company “Ferrovie del Mottarone” that manages the cable car, as well as the director and the chief of operations of the cable car, accused of intentional multiple homicide, were ordered. disaster due to negligence and disposal of tools to prevent work accidents, Italian media reported.

The Verbania chief prosecutor, Olimpia Bossi, who is conducting the investigations, stated at the exit of the barracks where the interrogations were carried out that “the three detainees had been aware of the failure of the safety brake system for weeks.”

Already from the first inspections, the braking system seemed altered, since a fork in one of the emergency brakes had been manipulated to deactivate it because it was causing problems and was causing the continuous blocking of the cable car.