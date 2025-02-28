Three arrested for the death of a man in the Barcelona municipality of Olesa de Montserrat

The Mossos received an alert about 7 in the morning to alert the presence of a seriously injured

The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested three men for their alleged relationship with the violent death of another During the early hours of this Friday in Olesa de Montserrat (Barcelona), as reported by the Autonomous Police in a statement.

The Mossos received an alert about 7 in the morning in which the presence of A seriously injured person at a home in the town as a result of an aggression.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found that the person had died and that at home There were three menthat were arrested. The Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) of the South Metropolitan Police Region has taken charge of the investigation to clarify the circumstances of the facts.