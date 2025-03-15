The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested three people For his alleged participation in an assault last January to a tent of ultra -right -wing training Aliança Catalan in Barcelona, ​​which resulted in an injured and was claimed by Arrana youth independence organization linked to the CUP.

As reported by sources from the collective of the independence left solidarity alert, which provides legal support for the detainees, the three arrested They will remain tonight at the police station of Les Corts in Barcelonaaccused of crimes of injury, damage, theft and coercion, with the forecast of spending tomorrow to court.

Mossos sources have confirmed that these are three detainees, two men and a woman.

The first detention has been practiced early in the morning and, once at the police station, solidarity alert lawyers have proven that the Mossos had planned practice two other arrests.

Given this situation, these other two people They have delivered at the police station in the afternoonin the presence of their lawyer, and have been arrested and also remain in Les Corts.

The events occurred on January 25when a group of people tried to dismantle a tent that had installed Aliança Catalan in the neighborhood of Les Corts and, in a struggle, one of the followers of the party led by the mayor of Ripoll (Girona), Silvia Orriols, was shaking, fell on his back and hit his head against the ground, so he was transferred to a hospital.

In a joint statement, following this Saturday’s arrests, the CUP, Endavant Osan and solidarity alert have denounced that it pursues and stops “Organized people fighting for everyone’s rights” while “protects” and “allows you to spread the hatred based on lies” to those who threaten the rights of the majority of the population.

These arrests, according to these formations and entities of the independence left, “are just one more step in The constant harassment policy typical of the totalitarianism of the extreme right that Aliança Catalan “.

“We do not plan to give up their threats or their harassment, We do not plan to shut up at your hatred. We will stop them, either, whoever falls, “says the entities, who have summoned a concentration this afternoon before the Mossos police station in Les Corts to show their support for the detainees.