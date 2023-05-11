Thursday, May 11, 2023, 11:39



Three men, one of them a minor, have been arrested by the Civil Guard in Cieza accused of the alleged rape of a teenager in the municipality. According to sources close to the case, investigators from the Armed Institute have also arrested three women, linked to the family of the alleged sexual offenders, accused of threatening the victim to try to prevent her from reporting the facts.

La Benemérita is already investigating the complaint of this minor, who claims that she was assaulted by the three suspects in the early hours of Sunday when she was returning home after leaving a bar in the municipality. According to sources close to the case, the teenager denounced the alleged sexual assault by the three young men.

In the case of the minor arrested, it will be the Prosecutor’s Office that must decide the measures to apply

Later, she explains, the three women, relatives of the boys, took her to a kind of room where, apparently, they tried to intimidate her to prevent her from telling what happened. The young woman, however, was able to get away and put the facts in the hands of the State Security Corps and Forces.

The Civil Guard began an investigation that concluded with the arrest of the six allegedly involved: the three young men, of Spanish nationality, as alleged sexual offenders and their three relatives for alleged crimes of coercion and threats. An investigative court in Cieza has taken charge of the case. In the case of the accused minor, it will be the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office that must decide the measures to apply.