Three arrested for sexually assaulting a young woman in Malaga

Three men between 30 and 41 years of age have been arrested by the National Police as alleged perpetrators of a crime of sexual assault after a 25-year-old girl filed a complaint against them for these events after going out partying in the city of Malaga on the night of December 13 to 14.

Sources from the National Police have confirmed the investigation of the case and the arrests, as well as that the young woman explained to the agents that, after going out partying, she left with these three men who allegedly sexually assaulted her. In his statement “there were things he remembered and things he didn’t,” according to these same sources.

On the other hand, and according to the newspaper ‘Málaga Hoy’, the young woman went out to dinner with some friends and then they went to party. They were in at least two places and it was in the last one where, early in the morning, the victim stayed with strangers and his companions left. Since then, he doesn’t remember anything clearly.

This same newspaper indicates that the police investigation began after the victim went to a hospital and reported the facts on the afternoon of the 14th, and after obvious signs of sexual intercourse were confirmed at the hospital and They will carry out toxicological tests, still pending results, to determine whether a chemical submission could have occurred.