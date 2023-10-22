A Valencia EMT bus suffered a false bomb warning last week. Monica Torres

The National Police have arrested three people for public disorder when they made false bomb warnings and caused the evacuation of a health center in Alicante, a building of a charity institution in Castelló and an EMT bus in Valencia. The perpetrators were located and arrested for the alleged commission of a crime of public disorder by altering the normal and correct functioning of social order, as reported by the National Police in a statement.

Last week, the police evacuated the Telecommunications Faculty of the Polytechnic University of Valencia on October 18 due to a false bomb warning. There have been numerous false messages on social media about the planting of bombs and the presence of suspected armed terrorists coinciding with the escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The event that occurred in Alicante took place in June in a health center that received several calls from a hidden number in which a man warned of the imminent explosion of a device inside its facilities. Given the possibility that the threat was real and the life or physical integrity of the people inside the health center was in danger, the center coordinator decided to evacuate and alert the emergency services.

The existing security protocol was activated, and agents of the National Police assigned to the Provincial Citizen Security Brigade of the Alicante Provincial Police Station, the Canine Guide Unit with dogs specialized in the detection of explosives, and TEDAX explosives deactivation technicians , they established security cordons and carried out a search of the building.

The Police began an investigation that allowed the identification and location of the author of the false bomb warning, a 29-year-old man of Spanish nationality, who was arrested.

Similar events occurred in Castelló, in this case when a man left a package in front of the building of a charity institution and stated that it was an explosive. Police have not determined the date the incident occurred. A witness reported this fact to the Castellón Provincial Police Station, which established a protection device in the area, cut off traffic and evacuated the nearby building, and several witnesses described to the displaced agents the physical characteristics and clothing of the man who had deposited the package in place.

After inspecting the alleged package bomb and verifying that it was not an explosive and searching the surrounding area, a 51-year-old individual of Spanish nationality was arrested for the alleged commission of a crime of public disorder.

Last week, another similar case occurred in Valencia, when a person threatened through a digital platform to detonate a bomb on an EMT bus in the city. The circulation of the affected line was interrupted and passengers were evacuated until the relevant security checks were carried out by the agents, who determined that it was a false alarm.

After a quick investigation, the perpetrator, 19 years old and of Spanish nationality, was arrested the next day in Valencia and handed over to the judicial authority as presumed responsible for a crime of public disorder.

The National Police reports that carrying out these types of acts can endanger the physical integrity of people who are in the places indicated in the false bomb warnings, and that the commission of a crime of disorder public can lead to the imposition of a sentence of up to three years in prison.