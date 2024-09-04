A woman has just parked a white Tesla in an individual garage of a house in Seseña (29,000 inhabitants, Toledo). She gets out of her vehicle and when the automatic door is about to close, a young man in dark shorts and a white T-shirt quickly slides under the door, lifting it slightly. He pounces on the victim, who is carrying a mobile phone in his left hand and a bag in his right. Although she walks backwards trying to escape, he begins to hit her until he manages to take the bag from her. The Civil Guard has arrested three people for these events, which occurred in June, according to the police force on Wednesday. The thief fled with 3,000 euros, through the same hole through which he had entered. Outside, another young man was waiting for him, also dressed in dark shorts and a white T-shirt, who appears during the struggle. The robbery was recorded by the security camera of the house.

According to the investigation, the alleged perpetrators had methodically planned the robbery, taking care of every detail to ensure it was successful. They had tracked their victim and when they had taken the bag, they fled the scene in a vehicle that was waiting for them outside and which has since been linked to other criminal acts. One of them had a search and arrest warrant issued since 2020 for attempted murder, in the court of first instance and instruction of Illescas, and another for not having a driving license issued by criminal court number 5 of Getafe (Madrid).

The three arrested are being investigated for belonging to a criminal group. The Civil Guard, which has had the collaboration of the National Police of Parla and Villaverde, has informed two courts of the proceedings: the investigating court of Illescas and the court of first instance of Parla, acting as on-call court. The latter has ordered the material author of the robbery to be sent to prison, according to this police force.