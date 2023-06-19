The Civil Guard has arrested three people on suspicion of brutally beating a man in the parking lot of a supermarket in Laredo (Cantabria), located in the La Pesquera neighborhood. The events occurred early Sunday afternoon and, as the Civil Guard has explained to Efe, the investigations are still ongoing, so new arrests are not ruled out. Initially, it was reported that the victim of the attack was a security guard at the Lupa supermarket to which the car park belongs, but the Civil Guard has clarified that he is not a guard. The man in his 60s who was beaten for “personal reasons” is admitted to the Hospital de Valdecilla de Santander. Citizen collaboration has been essential for the arrest of these three people.

The video of the beating, recorded by one of the witnesses, has gone viral on social networks and was key to the arrest of the individuals. It shows how several men beat another with large iron bars and also kick him while insulting him. The aggression is cheered by a woman who accompanies the three men. “Someone call the Civil Guard and 112!” another woman is heard saying during the recording, which lasts just over a minute, and in which the victim remains immobile at all times, lying on the ground on a pool of blood “For God’s sake!” the woman repeats, frightened, several times. No one approaches the group of aggressors, who beat the body of the victim, defenseless, with total impunity.

Witnesses to the violent scene pleaded unsuccessfully with the attackers to stop. At the end of the video you can see how the perpetrators of the beating hurriedly flee in a red van, causing damage to another vehicle after colliding with it. At first it was spread on social networks that the man who suffered the attack was the security guard of the supermarket, but the Civil Guard has denied this information. The only thing that has emerged regarding the cause of the brutal beating is that it was for “personal reasons.” The 63-year-old victim is seriously injured and admitted to the Valdecilla de Santander Hospital. The three detainees were located a few hours after the event and are waiting to go to court.