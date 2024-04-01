Agents of the National Police arrested three men of Spanish nationality in Murcia, aged between 18 and 20, as alleged perpetrators of a crime of robbery with violence, after assaulting and beating a man from whom they intended to steal his belongings.

A call received at dawn in the Cimacc-091 Room of the National Police warned that a man had just been the victim of an attempted robbery by three individuals who were hiding their faces, one of them wearing a balaclava.

Apparently, the perpetrators of the events would have followed the victim since she left an establishment with a friend, whom she accompanied to the Santa Isabel garden. When they were about to say goodbye, they were attacked by three men who, shouting “this is a robbery”, began to hit him. The victim resisted and finally managed to get away from his attackers, who finally fled.

The device immediately deployed by National Police agents made it possible to locate, not far from the scene, three individuals whose characteristics fully matched the description of the alleged criminals. One of them even had the balaclava used to commit the robbery in his pocket. Once arrested, they were brought to justice, where the appropriate judicial measures were ordered.