The bathers who this Friday morning were resting on the beach of Cala Gran, in the southeast of Mallorca, were surprised by an infrequent movie chase. The Civil Guard detained three people in the vicinity of this well-known sandy area who had fled on the run minutes before, after leaving the boat they had used the previous morning to transport hashish from North Africa stranded on the shore. The agents seized 1,200 kilos of hashish pollen that the detainees left abandoned overnight on the sand of a nearby cove when they were surprised by the authorities.

The episode began early Friday morning when the Civil Guard learned that a pneumatic boat was heading at full speed to the coast of Mallorca from North Africa. On the boat, its occupants were carrying numerous packages that were similar to drug bundles, so the Civil Guard launched a device to intercept the ship on the Mallorcan coast. Around four in the morning, the boat arrived at Cala Sa Nau, a beach that goes into the coast surrounded by cliffs in the municipality of Felanitx.

In the area, two SUVs were waiting for them, where they were loading the bales that the crew of the boat were leaving in the sand. At that moment, as explained by the Civil Guard, the occupants of the boat realized the presence of the agents and began to flee out to sea, leaving the bundles of hashish on the sand, as well as 68 gasoline bottles and a large amount of food they needed to start the way back.

The Civil Guard launched a device together with Maritime Rescue, with the presence of a helicopter and several Citizen Security patrols, with the aim of carrying out a search in the place to locate the boat, convinced that it had no fuel enough to start the return trip. The operation paid off and hours later the agents observed a boat that matched the description of the inflatable that had unloaded the bales in Cala Sa Nau. Upon finding themselves discovered, its three crew members fled and headed for the coast until they reached Cala Gran beach, in the municipality of Santanyí. The three detainees left the boat stranded on the shore and fled running in the vicinity. Shortly after they were arrested by agents of the Civil Guard.