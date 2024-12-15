12/15/2024



Updated at 7:21 p.m.





A 30-year-old man has been injured by a knife in a home in the district of Vallecas Bridge and agents of the National Police have arrested three people, all of them Spanish nationals, for their alleged involvement in the stabbing.

The events occurred around 4:15 p.m. this Saturday inside a home located on Puerto de la Morcuera street for reasons that are being investigated, as sources from Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid have informed Europa Press.

As a result of the incident, a 30-year-old man has been injured by a knife, a machete according to the first indications collected at the scene. The man had stab wounds in his left foot and hand.

National Police agents, the first to arrive at the home, applied a tourniquet to the injured man, who was bleeding profusely from his foot although he was conscious. Summa 112 health workers have transferred him to the 12 de Octubre Hospital, where he has been admitted with a potentially serious prognosis.









The National Police officers at the scene have arrested three people, a minor and two women – aged 20 and 36 – for their alleged relationship with the events, as sources from the Higher Police Headquarters have informed Europa Press. from Madrid.