Three Argentine tourists were attacked this weekend at Lagunas de Chacahua, a beach on the coast of Oaxaca, in western Mexico. The first information indicates that the young people were in a restaurant when the assailant, armed with a machete, pounced on one of them from behind, who suffered cuts to the head. The other two tried to break up the attack and also received injuries to their arms and back. The Oaxaca Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that a person has been arrested and brought to justice.

The Chacahua Lagoons are a paradisiacal enclave on the Oaxacan coast. Converted into a protected natural park, tourism is less crowded and access is much more complicated. On Saturday, Benjamín Gamond, 23, was with two friends, Macarena González, 29, and Santiago Lastra, 22, in a quiet beach restaurant when they were attacked. The reason for the attack is still unknown, but there were no previous altercations or discussions.

The residents of the town of La Isla called civil protection and with a boat they transferred the young people to the Zapotalito dry dock to be able to take them by ambulance. They also detained the alleged attacker, who has been identified as 21-year-old Cruz Irving, originally from Ometepec, in the State of Guerrero, who had come to Chacahua in search of work. The hearing to decide if he is linked to a judicial process has not yet been held.

The shocking images of Benjamín lying covered in blood on the sand have shocked Córdoba, where the young people are from, and Argentina, where they are mobilizing to offer financial aid to the young man’s family, who is on his way to Mexico. “My younger brother who was traveling through Mexico, a few months ago he was working there, has been violently attacked. He is hovering between life and death. This is an urgent call to help us be with him and accompany him,” Marcos Gamond said in a video.

Benjamin suffered major cuts to his head that caused him to lose a lot of blood. The long time that he spent until he received medical attention caused him a hypovolemic shock, which together with the head trauma, still has him admitted to intensive care. He has already passed a six-hour surgical intervention, but his prognosis is complicated. “It is very serious. He has a significant injury to his skull and face, ”Marcos explained to the newspaper. Clarion. Asked by EL PAÍS, Facundo, another of the brothers, declared that they preferred not to make any further comments at the moment: “My brother needs our full attention.”

Now the Gamond family seeks to transfer the young man from the medical center, since since Saturday he has been in a small hospital in Puerto Escondido where they apparently do not have the resources to care for him. “He continues to require drugs to maintain pressure and mechanical ventilation with a compromise at the level of the skull. He also has a fracture with a large cut at the level of the head and bone involvement, and a little brain mass with a pneumocephalus. [acumulamiento de aire dentro del cráneo]”, explained the family.

When trying to get in to stop the aggression, González received a machete in the back and Lastra in the hands. She also had to undergo surgery, but both are out of danger. The Tutupec City Hall, where the beach where the attack happened belongs, has called to clarify the facts: “We condemn this type of violent and external acts that do not define the hospitality, peace and security that these tourist destinations have offered to millions of tourists, for many years”.

In Mexico, a country that registers almost 100 homicides a day, drug violence is surrounding certain tourist areas, such as the Riviera Maya, however, it was not a problem that had been registered in the tourist coasts of Oaxaca until now.

