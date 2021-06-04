Unsplash

No, it is not the same to run the washing machine at two in the morning as at 11 in the morning. And technology can help the user to choose the most propitious moment. EL PAÍS has tested three mobile applications designed to promote savings in the new electricity bill, which distinguishes three time sections with different prices in each of them and variations even within those sections, and which came into effect last Tuesday. All apps they indicate the market price per kilowatt hour so that appliances can be programmed when it is cheaper. Some also allow you to set reminders, alerts, receive advice or consult information about what source the energy comes from.

To get the most out of these apps, the first thing to keep in mind is that the new invoice has three time sections – point, flat and valley. The peak period, which is the most expensive, takes place in the morning between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and in the afternoon between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. The flat period, with an intermediate cost, is between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and midnight. The off-peak period, the cheapest, is between 00:00 and 08:00, in addition to weekends and holidays.

RedOS

RedOS is the application of the Red Eléctrica de España. It is available for free both in the Play Store like in the App Store. The app It has a section designed for professionals and another for consumers. In this last space, it is possible to check the price of electricity every hour. That is, you can know how much it is worth at seven in the morning, at 12 noon or at eight in the afternoon. While a graph indicates how the price rises and falls, three colors indicate the times of the peak, flat and trough periods. The user can also consult the information of previous days and the following day (from 8.15 pm).

The application allows you to configure alerts. It is possible to receive notifications when prices reach a minimum or a maximum. Thus, for example, you can choose the right time to iron, put the dishwasher or wash clothes. Because, as indicated by the Ministry for Ecological Transition on Twitter, “If you put a washing machine on the weekend or at 9 in the morning, it will be cheaper than if you do it at rush hour.” In addition, the application offers other information in real time: from energy demand to electricity production free of greenhouse gas emissions.

Save on electricity. Price light hour

For Android users, another useful alternative is Save on electricity. Price light hour. The app, which has already been downloaded more than 100,000 times from the Play Store, also shows the price per kilowatt hour. “With this information you will be able to anticipate and plan the use of the electrical appliances that consume the most energy and save on your next bill from now on”, point out its creators.

The application has a tab to see at a glance the average price of the day, that of that specific moment and what will be the next best time. The user can make a notification jump on the mobile when that moment arrives. The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) estimates that the total savings of a family can reach 574 euros per year if appliances are always used in valley schedule —Which also includes the entire weekend— instead of making 100% of that consumption during peak hours. In another section of the app called evolution, it is possible to see the prices of electricity in the last 30 days, as well as the average price and the trend.

One of the strengths of this application is that in the section help offers some tips for saving on the bill. For example, in a table indicate how much some household appliances usually consume. Among those that spend the most, include ovens, washing machines, dishwashers, dryers, hobs, irons or air conditioners. Also, in the app It explains how to see how much any household appliance consumes.

The creators suggest “writing down the consumption of the five or 10 appliances that consume the most of those we have at home.” “If we compare the consumption of the vitro with that of the laptop, we can see that the vitro consumes 30 times more than our laptop, therefore, our actions will go towards the vitro with preference”, they point out. Another factor to take into account would be the time of use of each device.

Light price Spain

Light price Spain It is another recommended option for iOS users. It is among the 20 applications of utilities most downloaded from the App Store. Like the previous alternatives, it allows you to quickly consult the price of the kilowatt hour in the market. The developer of the app suggests that this information may, for example, be useful if you have an electric car to know what time of night it is best to schedule the start of charging and thus obtain the cheapest price. The application also provides information on the origin of the energy and compensation prices for excess energy produced.

But if it stands out for something, it is because it has a widget to check the electricity price in real time and the cheapest and most expensive time of the day on the main screen of the phone. All this without having to open the application. To activate the widget On an iPhone, simply press and hold an empty area on the Home screen until the apps move. Then, you should press the + button that appears in the upper left corner and select the box for the Light Price application. In this way, just by unlocking the mobile, any user could see how much electricity costs at that specific time.

