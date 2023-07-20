More than four hours. It is the time that a user spends on average glued to his smartphone, according to App Annie. How long can she last without looking at her phone while chatting with her friends, reading a book on the beach or watching a series? Although it may seem counterintuitive, there are some apps designed to help you achieve a “digital detox.” If Google proposed to put the mobile in a printed paper envelope that only allowed you to make and receive calls to avoid distractions, these applications serve to reduce the functions of the mobile, block it and even put a little money at stake.

One sec

“You just wanted to check that one message and ended up browsing Instagram for 30 minutes? Social networks are designed to keep you hooked and spend as much time as possible on them”, say the creators of One sec. This application, available at Play Store and in the app store, intends to free the user from this type of distraction in a certain period —such as summer— or in the long term. As? Asking you to take a deep breath before opening an app. Its creators want to ask you these questions: “Do you really want to spend time there? Or was it just an impulse out of boredom or stress?

The One Sec app asks the user to take a deep breath before opening an app. One Sec

When you open an application like Instagram, Twitter or TikTok, a pop-up tab appears that, in addition to asking you to breathe, reports the number of times attempts have been made to enter it in the last 24 hours and gives you the option to close it. A study with 500 participants published in the journal PNAS indicates that 36% of the times these users tried to open an app, they closed it immediately after the pop-up window popped up. “On average, users save one hour every day, which is equivalent to two weeks a year,” say its creators.

To configure One sec on an iPhone, you have to follow a tutorial and use the Shortcuts application, installed by default on the mobile. Although it only takes a few minutes, you have to pay attention because the process is not entirely intuitive. On Android mobiles, it is enough to grant some permissions to the application. But One Sec only works for free with an app. There is a monthly payment version (which costs about four euros a month) and an annual one (about 10 euros a year) that allow you to use several apps or block them completely for a certain time, in addition to suggesting previously set “healthy alternatives” —such as playing sports or listening to a podcast.

Digital Detox

Smartphone use may be related to higher rates of depression and anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and musculoskeletal problems, as well as reducing the quality of social interactions, according to aa review published in the journal Mobile Media & Communication. To achieve disengage mobile, the creators of Digital Detox propose several challenges: from the “easy”, which consists of blocking the phone for two hours, to the most difficult, which extend the challenge to two days.

Digital Detox includes several challenges to ‘disengage’ from mobile. Digital Detox

“Digital Detox Challenge. Turn off your screen. Light up your life”, suggests the app, Available only for Android mobiles in the Play Store. The user can start these challenges at any time or schedule them for a specific date. During the “detox”, you can choose whether to allow phone calls or whether to activate “do not disturb” mode.

“A little perspective. Nobody reaches the end of their life and says: ‘I wish I had spent more time with the phone’”, indicates the app at the beginning of a challenge. Immediately afterwards, other messages appear on the screen: from “read a book” to “you can do it, humanity has survived thousands of years without sending messages, tweets and photos”. In order for the user to take it seriously, there is money at stake in this app: if, once a challenge has started, you want to abandon it, you must pay 0.99 euros. In an emergency, you can go out briefly for free for a pre-set period of time—between 1 and 10 minutes.

Forest

Forest, available at Play Store free of charge and in app store for 3.99 euros, it wants to help you “put your mobile aside to concentrate on the present”. The user can plant a tree whenever they want to focus on anything other than their phone. After setting the desired time – between 10 and 120 minutes – the tree will start to grow, but it will die if the app is closed or the challenge is abandoned.

In the Forest app, the user plants a digital tree that grows if the mobile is not touched. Forest

“Do you want to quit? There will be a withered tree in your forest”, alerts the application in that case. Although the death of a digital tree does not carry a great risk, there are those who after several days of use consider that “is a surprisingly successful motivational tactic”. every tree planted or abandoned appears in a virtual forest, where the user can consult weekly, monthly or annual metrics. If when you have planted a tree you have chosen a label —such as “leisure”, “rest” or “social”—, later on you can see which activities you spend more time on when you are not glued to your mobile.

The creators of Forest, which leads the ranking of productivity payment applications in the App Store, have partnered with an organization called Trees for the Future to plant real trees in Africa. Users with the paid version of the app —which costs just over four euros on Android— need to get 2,500 virtual coins for it. Something that can take a long time, since in a 10-minute challenge you get 3 coins and in a 120-minute challenge, about 40. Despite this, more than 1.5 million trees have already been planted thanks to users, according to the application.

