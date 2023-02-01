Florida, United States.- Three Haitian-Americans and a Colombian were extradited to the United States for his responsibility in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021.

The four subjects will appear in front of a federal judge in Miami on Wednesday, will hand down the charges against them, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

The three detainees are Haitian-Americans James Solages, 37, and Joseph Vincent, 57, and Colombian Germán Rivera, 44.

They are accused of “conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside of United States territory.

It should be noted that Christian Sanon, 54, with dual nationality, is also accused of “political ambitions” in Haiti and accused of “illegal export of goods from the United States.”

Specifically, James Solages and Christian Sanon are pointed out as having talked about regime change in Haiti, at a meeting in Florida in April 2021.

At the end of the meeting they shared a list of weapons, including rifles, machine guns and grenades.

A month later, Christian Sanon he ordered equipment for his “private militia”. In addition, a kind of Colombian army led by Germán Rivera would protect Sanon.

In June, it sent about twenty bulletproof vests to Haiti without complying with US customs formalities.

According to US authorities James Solages, Joseph Vincent and German Rivera met on July 6, 2021. near the president’s house to distribute weapons and the first announced that the objective of the mission was to kill Jovenel Moïse.

The three men are exposed to life imprisonment and Christian Sanon to 20 years in prison.

Jovenel Moïse, 53, was shot dead by an armed commando in July 2021 at his private residence in Port-au-Prince, without the intervention of his bodyguards.