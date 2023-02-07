One of the three physiotherapists of SV Spakenburg sets up the pawns for Thursday evening training. The main field of the club at sports park de Westmaat is lined with sponsor boards, mostly from local entrepreneurs. Behind one of the goals, a temporary stand with blue chairs has been set up for Wednesday’s KNVB cup match against VV Katwijk.

Hugo Bol, as a member of the club’s technical committee and three others responsible for the composition of the selection and coaching staff, watches the scene with satisfaction from a business room. The club is currently in “calm waters”, says Bol. The selection is on point and the first team is firmly in the middle of the Second Division. In the previous round of the cup tournament, the errant Eredivisionist FC Groningen (2-3) was eliminated.

The technical and medical staff have grown considerably in recent years. When Bol himself played in the first team years ago, “the water bag was the physio’s best friend”; now every selection player walks around with a heart rate monitor. An exercise physiologist analyzes the data from the boxes and a video analyst analyzes the next opponent.

Social career

The professionalization of amateur football and the current cup successes – three clubs have reached the last sixteen of the KNVB Cup – raise the question: how big is the gap between the top of amateur football and professional football, which is in the Eredivisie and in the Kitchen Champion Division is played.

According to Bol, that gap is getting smaller. “Years ago, every player who was with a BVO [betaald voetbal organisatie] a big fish came from us, but that is no longer the case,” he says. A large part of Spakenburg’s selection played in the youth academy of a professional club, but eventually said goodbye to professional football.

One of the reasons: financial resources are limited, especially in the lower regions of the Kitchen Champion Division, but players do have to train for five days and therefore they have no time to work during the day. Sometimes players don’t get much more than a travel allowance. Bol: “Then the question for players is: do you want to stick with your fingernails on professional football, or do you opt for a social career?”

Goalkeeper Alessandro Damen (32), who has been under the bar at Spakenburg since this season, opted for the latter. He played eight years in professional football, for Excelsior, Heracles Almelo and ADO Den Haag, but increasingly had an unsatisfactory feeling about life as a professional. “You are challenged physically and mentally, but in the end it is a very limited existence “, he says. Damen now trains three times a week in the evenings instead of five times a week during the day. He also opened a gym where he works as a performance coach.

Damen is happy with his transfer, also because he still plays football at a high level. According to the goalkeeper, the difference in level with the Kitchen Champion Division is in addition to fitness – professionals are simply fitter due to extra training work – especially in terms of tactical knowledge. “There is much more time to view images and work on tactics,” says Damen. “In terms of talent, or technically, the difference with the first division is not even that big.” However, the selections at professional clubs are more extensive, Damen sees. “You don’t have a selection of twenty players with a comparable level here. At many amateur clubs it is soon a lot less when basic players drop out.”

Paul Langeveld, technical director of Second Divisionist De Treffers, who played against De Graafschap on Tuesday evening, recognizes the story of Bol and Damen. According to Langeveld, the leveling is mainly due to organizational changes that the KNVB has implemented in amateur football in recent years. “Initially there were six main classes, three on Saturday and three on Sunday. Then came the Topklasse with two competitions. And now we have a Second Division with eighteen teams.” The top of amateur football has become narrower and therefore better, says Langeveld.

With the introduction of the Second Division in 2016, the KNVB has introduced stricter licensing requirements. Clubs must comply with safety rules, but financial and legal requirements have also been tightened.

In recent years, therefore, almost all clubs in the Second Division have made a considerable professionalization effort. VV Katwijk, for example, modernized the accommodation, says technical director Cees Bruinink, who agrees that amateur football is now rubbing closer to professional football in terms of level. According to Bruinink, the new requirements have benefited his club.

Despite all the positive messages, there is also a sore point in the Second Division. The KNVB wanted the champion of the highest amateur competition to be promoted to the Kitchen Champion Division, but that was met with opposition from the clubs. The first champion, Jong AZ, made the crossing, but then the promotion obligation was frozen until the current season.

Katwijk already declined the honor in 2013, when there was also talk of a promotion scheme. The Saturday clubs in particular were agitated – they said they would not play on any other day than Saturday under any circumstances, often for religious reasons.

Hundreds of fans

Promotion or not, amateur football is alive. Last weekend, more than five thousand spectators witnessed Katwijk’s 3-0 victory over fellow villager Quick Boys. Such derbies would occur less often if one of the two teams moved on to professional football. Spakenburg also has such a derby with the matches against IJsselmeervogels, which play at the same sports park. Bol calls Saturday “tradition”; Bruinink speaks of “an outing” for the regional residents. “If we play against Hardenberg in the east of the country on Saturday, seven hundred to eight hundred people will join us”.

On Wednesday evening, Katwijk fans will have to encourage their team from their own canteen for the match against Spakenburg. Due to disturbances between supporters of both teams, no away supporters are welcome until the summer of 2024. Due to a shortage of police for the KNVB Cup, the municipality of Bunschoten-Spakenburg did not want to make an exception. Also in terms of disturbances, the amateurs and the professionals can sometimes resemble each other.