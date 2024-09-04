Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Sazonov: Russian Armed Forces do not allow Ukrainian military to gather in groups

Russian servicemen do not allow fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to gather in groups. Ukrainian officer Kirill Sazonov told this in an interview with the YouTube channel Politeka.

In particular, he reported a case when twelve Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers “just gathered to smoke.” “As a result, half were wounded, half were two-hundredths,” the officer said.

One person is not a target. Two is a bad target. Three is already tense. You have eight people – that’s it, they will work on you from everything Kirill Sazonovofficer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Missilemen destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces signalmen lined up on the parade ground

On the morning of September 3, Russian missilemen struck the 179th training center of the communications troops (military unit A3990) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Poltava. This facility trained specialists in the field of radar tracking (RLS) and electronic warfare (EW).

Two Iskanders hit the cadets as they were forming up on the parade ground. There could have been over 500 servicemen there at the time, as well as NATO instructors.

The incident was commented on by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said that over 40 people did not survive the attack, later this figure rose to 51. Another 180 soldiers were injured. However, according to unofficial data, the number of victims of the strike Maybe be many times higher and number in the hundreds.

Russian military targets enemy concentrations

In November 2023, a similar incident occurred at the location of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporizhia direction. Then, during the formation, a pinpoint strike was carried out on the fighters, officially the losses amounted to 30 people.

The incident occurred during an awards ceremony in honor of the Day of Missile Troops and Artillery of Ukraine. It was claimedthat “all artillery units, the best crews” had gathered there.

Presumably, this became possible due to the hacking of one of the fighters’ phones. A message about the date and location of the personnel’s formation was received on the Signal messenger device. A missile strike was subsequently carried out at the specified coordinates.

The brigade’s fighters blamed their own command for what happened. “They should have said, ‘Let’s hand out awards at the unit level right in the trenches.’ In short, we just relaxed,” the soldier admitted.