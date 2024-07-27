Juarez City.-The District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone obtained a criminal prosecution order against three alleged kidnappers of 12 migrants whom they had locked up in a house in the Parajes del Sol neighborhood; some female victims were subjected to sexual abuse, according to the accusation.

Jairo PZ, Daniel PZ, and Ashley Martín TM, illegally deprived the foreigners, including four minors, of their liberty; six were found to be carrying firearms used by the Army, Navy, and Air Force, the public ministry accused.

During the control hearing, the agent explained to the detainees that they are attributed with probable responsibility for criminal acts that occurred since June 10 of this year.

The ministerial investigation, led by the Missing or Unlocated Persons Investigation Unit, establishes that the accused participated in the kidnapping of their victims, whom they kept deprived of their liberty through physical, psychological and sexual violence.

It was reported that the arrest of the accused took place on July 18 and was thanks to the fact that the neighbors notified a unit of the State Public Security Secretariat, which was passing by the intersection of Sol de la Montaña and Vista del Sol streets, in the Praderas del Sol subdivision.

Later, when the agents arrived at the address indicated, one of the victims who was in the yard, asked the police for help, so they managed to intervene and arrest the suspects in flagrante delicto, to place them at the disposal of the corresponding Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, they were seized a green and black camouflaged rifle-type firearm, with a magazine loaded with nine useful .223 caliber cartridges and a Samsung brand cell phone.

The control judge validated the necessary evidence presented by the social representation in charge of the criminal case, and therefore, the precautionary measure of preventive detention was imposed, setting three months for the closure of the investigations.