Save the Children, Norwegian Refugee Council and Care ceased their work in Afghanistan after the Taliban banned women from those aid organizations from coming to work. The heads of the three organizations write this in a Sunday joint statement. The Afghan rulers issued the ban on Saturday because female employees would not have adhered to the strict Islamic dress code.

The organizations do not intend to withdraw from Afghanistan completely, a spokesperson for the Norwegian Refugee Council says NRC. “This decision is intended to put pressure on the Taliban to reverse their decision. We have almost five hundred female employees in Afghanistan, without them we cannot do our work.”

“We are in a very difficult situation,” said the spokesman. “It is a very conservative country, where in many places only women can offer help to women. That means that we are now much less able to reach women in Afghanistan.”

When the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, they pledged to respect women’s rights. In July, an Amnesty International report already showed that the Islamic fundamentalists have not fulfilled that promise: the human rights of women and girls are frequently violated. Save the Children, with 25,000 employees worldwide, speaks of a “humanitarian catastrophe”.