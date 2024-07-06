Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger join forces to form the Sahel Alliance confederation

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have signed an agreement to create a confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States, which aims to create an architecture of collective defense and mutual assistance. This reports Agence France-Presse.

It is noted that the document was signed by the leaders of the three states during the first joint summit, which took place on July 6 in the capital of Niger, Niamey. According to the agreements, the three African countries united to create an “architecture of collective defense and mutual assistance.” In particular, the points of the agreement stipulate that an encroachment on the sovereignty or territorial integrity of one of the participants will be regarded as aggression against the entire Sahel Alliance and will require assistance from all parties, including military assistance.

In January, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali announced they were leaving the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), citing the group’s failure to help combat terrorism and insecurity.