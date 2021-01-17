Four people were killed, two more were injured in a fire in a residential building in Petrozavodsk, reports TASS…

Representatives of the regional GU EMERCOM of Russia reported to the agency’s correspondents.

The fire took place in one of the apartments on Neubranderburgskaya Street on Sunday at eight o’clock in the evening. The fire spread over an area of ​​five square meters.

Rescuers evacuated six people from the burning house. People breathed in the products of combustion. Later it became known that four of the six victims died in the hospital, including one child.

Six pieces of equipment and 16 firefighters worked at the scene.

