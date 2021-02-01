Last Monday in Spain almost all the deaths from traffic accidents in 2020 were counted; on Tuesday there were four accidents like the one with the Spanair plane; on Wednesday, six derailments of the Alvia de Angrois; on Thursday, six floods from the Biescas campsite, and on Friday, three 11-M. In the last eleven months, a sixth of the people who died during the Civil War have died from coronavirus.

Health professionals do not like comparisons of war with attacks, accidents or natural disasters, but many of them are so exhausted, and so disappointed, by the reckless behaviors that continue to trigger new infections and deaths, that they already resort to any metaphor. They seek to appeal to that part of society that is desensitized to the dramatic figures that the pandemic leaves every day in Spain and, also, to raise awareness among politicians, who avoid establishing harsh restrictions even though they are certain that they will save lives.

César Carballo, an emergency doctor at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid and one of the most visible health workers during the pandemic, has raised his voice from all platforms to remember that every day, one after another, hundreds of people die from coronavirus. “People are desensitized, deaths are seen as mere numbers”, laments this doctor, who has missed advertising campaigns, such as those of the General Directorate of Traffic, which show in all their harshness the consequences, in this case, of covid-19.

Carballo, however, knows well that public opinion rejects harsh messages. He explains that the presenter Iker Jiménez took a young man who suffered from persistent covid to his program, with the intention that younger followers would know the serious consequences of the virus also in healthy ones. But the next day, when they checked the audiences, they discovered that during the broadcast of the testimony the young viewers changed channels. “They do not want to know anything about misery, these situations annoy,” believes Carballo, who is very critical of the managers of the pandemic, to whom he attributes “lack of leadership.”

“The ‘Illa effect’ is 90,000 dead,” he says. “There have not been leaders with enough courage to say things as they are or to cry on television and affirm that this situation is not admissible. On the contrary, here people have been blamed, who have spent Christmas as the authorities have allowed them to spend it, with the stores open, and instead, they repeat on television films of denialists and forbidden parties, when those who do not comply they are a minority, “he says.

The sociologist Elisa Chuliá believes that “societies are adapting, individually and collectively, to all situations because in order to continue living, the normal is normalized. And it is a logical mechanism, but at the same time, it produces a lot of concern because we become insensitive ». In his opinion, citizens “should not be paralyzed,” but they do “have to combine that feeling with another of compassion because every life counts, it is unrepeatable.” The UNED professor focuses on the responsibility of the rulers and asks for “more emotion” in public speeches in Spain.

Merkel’s tears



Thus, remember that Chancellor Angela Merkel shed tears when she told the Germans that a country like theirs could not bear a thousand deaths every day. “Merkel did it because it came from her soul. I was moved. Now, if I saw that in other colder politicians, it would cause me rejection, ”says the sociologist, who asks a great tribute to the elderly Spaniards, the generation most affected by the coronavirus. “There has been a lack of symbolic recognition in our society and the end of the pandemic, when it comes, should be the time for a great generational tribute,” Chuliá emphasizes.

From his office at the Polytechnic University of Madrid, Rafael Cascón has studied the numbers of the covid in detail. At the beginning of December, he revealed before anyone else that more than 20,000 deaths that the Ministry of Health does not count as deaths from coronavirus actually did die from the disease.

The department of Carolina Darias currently counts 55,000 deaths, but other official reports put the figure above 80,000. “The death figures have been hidden so as not to give the impression that the situation is even worse than it already is,” says this professor of Engineering. “But when there is already a study by the National Institute of Statistics that undoubtedly determines the cause of death of those who were not counted, it does not make sense that the Ministry of Health has not yet rectified its official figures,” he claims.