After eastern Ladakh in the month of June, once again on 29-30 August night, Chinese troops tried to enter the Indian border. This time, Indian troops were killed by Chinese troops trying to infiltrate the southern shore of Pangong Lake. Stung by this, China demanded from India itself that it should reduce its forces from the border. On the other hand, China’s propaganda newspaper Global Times has said in its editorial that India is not in the competition of China and the editor of the newspaper Hu Shijin has tweeted and directly claimed that the end of the Pangong dispute will be in India’s defeat.Hu tweeted – ‘Indian Army has again stunted at the border. They always feel that China will compromise on provocation thinking about the whole situation. The situation should not be misunderstood anymore. If there is a dispute in Pangong Lake, it will only end in a new defeat by the Indian Army. He then tweeted further – ‘China has actual control over the southern shore of Pangong Lake. In 1962, the Chinese Army defeated the Indian Army here. This time the Indian Army is trying to spoil the status quo. I hope India will not repeat the same mistake. ‘

China reacted in retaliation in Pangong, said- Indian Army crossed LAC

India accused of aggression

The newspaper’s editorial also alleged that the Indian Army crossed the Line of Actual Control over Pangong Lake and Rekin Pass. It also said that after the violence in the Galvan Valley in June, India reacted too much and imposed economic sanctions on China and strengthened relations with the US. America also supported India, which gave India a further boost. The newspaper has alleged that India is adopting aggression rather than regional stability.

‘More loss than 1962’

Global Times has alleged that tension is being fueled at the border to divert people’s attention from the situation of the corona virus epidemic that goes out of the country and the economic crisis. At the same time, the newspaper has threatened that India will face powerful China. The editorial states, ‘The PLA has sufficient force to protect every inch of the country. China welcomes India to live together in peace. If India wants to enter the competition then China has more means and capacity than that. If India has to take a military confrontation, then PLA will do more harm to Indian Army than 1962.

China dismisses India’s allegations of changing status quo in Pangong lake area

China is upset with US-India relations

This editorial also shows the way in which China has deepened relations with India’s West. It says that India should not be confused with the fact that it has the support of Washington or the courage to raise the Quad – which includes the US, Australia and Japan besides India. Only these two countries can resolve the dispute between China and India. The newspaper has alleged that the US wants to use India against China by entangling India and China in a dispute.

The area from which the 1962 war broke out, why is China building a new road there?

‘China not soft, stronger than India’

The newspaper said that China should be prepared for military conflict along the India-China border. There should be an attempt to settle any dispute peacefully, but China should not be soft when India challenges China. He should take military action where necessary and ensure victory. The newspaper claimed – ‘China is many times stronger than India and India is not in competition with China. We should break any such illusion of India that it can deal with China with forces like America. India is opportunistic on the issue of China and India border.

On the orders of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese troops attempted to capture Pangong Lake?

China’s statement on Pangong skirmish

China’s official media Global Times quoted the PLA’s Western Command as saying that the Indian Army violated the consensus reached in the ongoing talks between the two countries. On Monday, the Indian Army deliberately crossed the Line of Actual Control and took deliberate provocation. At the same time, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijin said that Chinese soldiers always strictly follow the Line of Actual Control. They never cross the LAC. The forces on both sides are negotiating the situation there.

Ladakh border: India-China fighters again clash