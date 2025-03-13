The recognition of the Basque Ball Federation as a full member of the International Federation (FIPV) has become a conflict full of threats, pressures and complaints. The appeal against that decision, presented by the Spanish Federation before the Court of … Sports arbitration (TAS), has led to the possible expulsion of the national organism itself.

Xavier Hunting, president of the FIPV, is willing to carry it out if the appeal is not withdrawn and what is decided in that controversial assembly of December 28 in Pamplona is not withdrawn. In this meeting, with six votes in favor (Argentina, Venezuela, Mexico, France, Peru and Portugal), an abstention (Costa Rica) and a vote against (Chile), a statutory change not foreseen in the agenda was approved to admit as members to federations that were not national. Just after, the integration of Euskadi was also formalized. All this happened before the impotence of Spain and Cuba, which were not allowed to participate due to disciplinary sanctions, and without the presence of four other countries with the right to vote.

The FEP, then chaired by Julián García Angulo, described that decision as “an outrage” and announced his intention to resort to the TAs the agreements taken for considering them “irregular and opaque.” Once the appeal was presented, the pressures began from the international: or withdrew the resource or were left out.

After the elections of this Olympic year, Navarro Javier Conde assumed the presidency of the FEP. And his position, at least in this matter, is identical to that raised by his predecessor. That is, the resource against the TAS continues. “They are asking us to renounce our right to defend ourselves,” explains Gonzalo Jiménez Illana, partner of Martínez-Echevarría and a lawyer of the FEP, who assures that the ultimatum has also moved to the federations of Navarra and La Rioja, whose pelotaris could already be vetoed this weekend in the record of the circuit.

If the expulsion of the FEF materializes, the situation would be almost surreal, with Euskadi as an active member, participating in World Cups and tournaments, while Spain, one of the three founders of the International Federation, would be suspended and without the possibility of taking their athletes to those championships.

In the calendar there is a key date: May 31. That day the League of Nations will begin in Guernica, the tournament in which Euskadi plans to debut with his own team internationally. By then, it is not expected that there is still a firm resolution of the TAS, so, in theory they could only compete with the permission of the CSD. «But his answer is that they will compete in Guernica yes or yes. By civil or criminal, ”says Jiménez Illana.

The key that this situation has been reached is the approval of the Sports Law of 2022. In it, PNV and PSOE agreed at the last minute to include an article, the 48.2, which opened the door to the participation of autonomous federations in the international level, provided that the superior entity contemplated it and that it was modalities with historical and social roots in that community. An article that fit as a glove with the claims of the Basque ball and that was part of the investiture agreement between both parties.

That is why the CSD is at a crossroads. Employing the registration of the Basque Federation, as its partners will demand, would break the National Sports Unit when competing abroad, something that they would not see with good eyes in the IOC.

“Our obligation is to facilitate a consensus that integrates the different points of view, in defense of the general interest,” explains the body chaired by José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes at the request of this newspaper. They assure that they have opened a space for constructive dialogue with the three federations – Spain, Basque and international – and that in the next few days a work table will be constituted in which the Basque Government will also be included, another of the great promoters of this process. “The decision we reach must be the result of an agreement.” In private, yes, they ask the FEP, according to this, to withdraw the resource from the TAS.