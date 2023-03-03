The investigation into the threats against the footballer Lionel Messi and the attack on the premises of his in-laws in the Argentine city of Rosario “is going in a good direction,” according to the attorney general of the province of Santa Fe (east of the country), Jorge Baclini, said this Friday.

‘Hypothesis’

“The prosecutor works with several hypotheses and it is an investigation that it is going well, so we hope that it can also have good results these days,” Baclini told Radio 2.

The attorney general rejected the concurrence of military forces to combat drug trafficking in Santa Fe, since, in his opinion, this problem is “solvable” with members of the national Gendarmerie.

“Yes, I agree that an impact is needed now, that federal forces come in sufficient number and quantity, which today there are not, but I think that the Gendarmerie is enough,” said Baclini, who also called for the preparation of “comprehensive plans” against these crimes, “that are not going to go down only because of the action of the penal system”.

The metal closures of the supermarket belonging to the family of Messi’s wife, Antonela Rocuzzo, located in Rosario, were shot with 14 shots in the early hours of this Thursday. In addition to the shots, a message dedicated to the captain of the Argentine team was found in the place: “Messi we are waiting for you, (the mayor of Rosario, Pablo) Javkin is also a drug trafficker, he will not take care of you.”

Messi will be in Argentina

Messi scores a great goal with PSG.

The footballer integrates the list of 35 summoned by Lionel Scaloni, presented this Friday by the Argentine Football Association (AFA), for the dispute of two friendlies against Panama and Curaçao on March 23 and 28.

For this reason, the PSG striker would arrive in Argentina on Monday, March 20 to join the work of the Albiceleste, which returns to the fields after proclaiming itself world champion in Qatar 2022. Rosario -where Messi regularly celebrates the Christmas holidays and has a house in a private neighborhood with his family- is considered the city most affected by violence in Argentina, especially by the action of drug gangs.

In radio statements, the Argentine Minister of Security, Hannibal Fernandezstressed this Friday that the National Executive is carrying out a “very great effort” to curb crime in Rosario, where “not only is the drug trafficker”, but also “extortion” and “virtual kidnappings”.

“With the effort of more than 3,500 men and women from the four federal forces, with a unified command and a lot of criminal intelligence, in 2022 we have arrested 2,077 people in 2,050 procedures. The effort takes time and work and we do not go down arms at no time,” he said in dialogue with Urbana Play.

EFE

More sports news