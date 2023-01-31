Rome – “The episodes of the dispute under the house of Zaniolo and the threats to Sampdoria those are annoying things. How annoying the threats that I, Chiné and my family have had to undergo. These are facts that generate tensions, but this climate does not intimidate me. I have clear ideas about the world of football and today the Council has demonstrated its unity. Football has to change.” This was stated by the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina on the sidelines of today’s Federal Council in Rome.

Football Federation day

Green light to the 2023 budget and the election of the new vice president, the councilor of the amateur league Daniele Ortolano. These are the main decisions adopted by the FIGC federal council. But to hold the table, at the end of today’s meeting, was obviously the ruling of the Court of Appeal which inflicted a 15-point penalty on Juventus in the case of capital gains. President Gabriele Gravina spoke about it after yesterday’s publication of the reasons. He did so, starting from an assumption: “I would be a fool and a masochist to rejoice with one of my companies in a situation of this type”.

Juventus, remarked Gravina, “has always represented a model in the economic sphere, in the modernization of structures, in infrastructures, in decisively launching the development project for women’s football and on the theme of second teams”. Then she added, “But there are rules and they must be strictly applied“. Other “limits” should be established to clarify a thorny issue for the whole system, but from this point of view, for Gravina, an ‘assist’ should come from the government: “My role is to identify rules that can guarantee the security of the system and the autonomy of sports justice. Today I don’t see any big tools available, we need some interventions from the Italian government – ​​underlined the number one in via Allegri -. We are open, we want to solve this problem.”

On one thing, Gravina has no doubts: “We have only one fault, that of being too fast. Our world is criticized because it is reactive and because it did not want to undergo the lengthy times of ordinary justice. The only fault is that it we wanted to wait 8-10 years for the ordinary process, we cannot afford it”. The positive note for the head of Italian football is the budget for 2023 with the ‘plus’ sign (488 thousand euros in revenues) “despite the accursed exclusion from the World Cup in Qatar” , while as regards INPS contributions, it was decided to postpone sports checks to 16 March pending a “definitive clarification” from the government on the installment payments which “around Italy are applied in an uneven way”. while on the election of Ortolano as vice president (in place of the by now ex number 1 of LegaPro Francesco Ghirelli), with 16 votes in favor and 1 a blank ballot, there was not a moment of The president of Lazio and senator Claudio Lotito, in connection with via Allegri, asked – backed by the president of Lega A Lorenzo Casini – to postpone the decision pending the leaders of LegaPro and Aia to elect their respective presidents. it took place despite the remonstrances of Casini, who spoke of a “choice harmful to the principle of representation”.

Gravina replied to the president of Lega A, pointing out that voting is the highest expression of democracy also provided for by the Statute. Hence, the decision of two out of three directors of Lega A (including Casini himself) to abstain from the vote which took place by secret ballot, as requested by Lotito. The move by the president of the NLD Giancarlo Abete to focus on Ortolano, giving up the seat in advance, in the end proved to be successful.