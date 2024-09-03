Larisa Dolina asked for state protection due to threats from the new owner of her apartment

Singer Larisa Dolina asked to take her and her family under state protection. The artist sent an appeal to the head of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the Central Administrative District of Moscow with a request to put guards on her home and property, Baza reports on Telegram.

The 68-year-old singer reported that at the end of August she began receiving intimidating messages demanding that she vacate her apartment. The attackers threatened to seriously injure Dolina’s family, and promised quick reprisals against her if she did not comply with all the demands. The account from which the artist received threats was registered in the name of Pavel Kurenkov, and the main profile photo was a photo of Dolina’s car.

A criminal case has been opened into the incident, and the singer’s apartment has been seized.

Dolina filed a lawsuit against the buyer of her apartment in Khamovniki

Larisa Dolina filed a lawsuit against the new owner of her apartment in Khamovniki. Her claim from August 19 was found in the card index of the courts of general jurisdiction in Moscow.

The singer acted as the plaintiff, and M.M. Pukhova was appointed as her representative in court. Polina Lurye is the defendant in this case. The date of the hearing is still unknown.

Later an artist accused Lurye in the carelessness due to which she made a deal with the scammers. The singer expressed her indignation in connection with the fact that the buyer of her apartment did not ask the question why real estate in the capital was being sold at such a low price. Now, according to Dolina, the woman demands that the singer vacate the apartment and withdraw her claim.

Lawyer names condition for Dolina to return apartment sold to scammers

Dolina will get back the real estate in Moscow that she sold to fraudsters if she can prove that she was not aware of her own actions at the time of the deal. This condition was announced by lawyer Ildar Mukhametzyanov.

If Larisa Alexandrovna proves that she was in a similar condition, then she will have every chance of getting her apartment back. Ildar Mukhametzyanovadvocate

The specialist emphasized that, according to paragraph 1 of Article 177 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, if during a transaction a person cannot control his actions and does not understand what the consequences will be, the court has the right to declare the transaction invalid.

In addition, lawyer Ilona Guskova noted that the artist will be able to get her property back if she proves that she made the deal under pressure from the scammers. To do this, Dolina will have to show law enforcement agencies all the phone calls and letters received from the scammers. At the same time, the new owner of the apartment, after the deal is declared invalid, will probably demand that the singer return the money she spent. The basis for this is the contract with the artist’s data.