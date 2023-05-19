During the Inter party for qualifying for the Champions League final on Tuesday evening, Federico Dimarco sang some chants on the pitch, in particular an anti-Milanist one, not the classic “who doesn’t jump the Rossoneri is”. He was holding the microphone of the San Siro audio system and the images of the Nerazzurri haranguing the crowd went around the world, also because they ended up on social networks and on the Net. During the night the episode had an unpleasant end (and despicable) with an intimidating banner, several meters long, hung on a gate under the home of the Inter winger. “Dimarco think about playing… or we’ll make you swallow your tongue” was written in black characters on a white sheet, removed after a few minutes. The police have “taken note” of the incident and will investigate, trying to trace those responsible also by analyzing the cameras near the home of the Inter player. The fact was immediately linked to what happened on the pitch, after the success of Inzaghi’s training and the elimination of Milan.