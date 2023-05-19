The Inter player had let himself go into anti-Milan chants after the European derby and found a banner under his house. Apologies via Instagram
During the Inter party for qualifying for the Champions League final on Tuesday evening, Federico Dimarco sang some chants on the pitch, in particular an anti-Milanist one, not the classic “who doesn’t jump the Rossoneri is”. He was holding the microphone of the San Siro audio system and the images of the Nerazzurri haranguing the crowd went around the world, also because they ended up on social networks and on the Net. During the night the episode had an unpleasant end (and despicable) with an intimidating banner, several meters long, hung on a gate under the home of the Inter winger. “Dimarco think about playing… or we’ll make you swallow your tongue” was written in black characters on a white sheet, removed after a few minutes. The police have “taken note” of the incident and will investigate, trying to trace those responsible also by analyzing the cameras near the home of the Inter player. The fact was immediately linked to what happened on the pitch, after the success of Inzaghi’s training and the elimination of Milan.
Social excuses
Dimarco was disturbed by what happened and last night through Instagram he apologized to the Milan fans for the Rossoneri choir intoned by the pitch. “Tuesday evening after the game I let myself go to a moment of levity. I wanted to apologize to all the Milan fans who felt offended,” she wrote on his account. So he hopes to have closed the episode. Today he will be with his team mates to continue preparing for Sunday’s match in Naples, with the intention of immediately putting the threat behind him.
May 19, 2023 (change May 19, 2023 | 07:51)
