Genoa – “Bucci be careful“. It is the writing, in red paint, which appeared today on the shutter of the Union electoral point of Centro in Sottoripa, in the historic center of Genoa. In addition to the threat it was written”Beigua, Terzo Valico enough tourists and concrete“. On the affair investigates the Digos who acquired the video surveillance cameras of the area to trace the authors.

“Today we went to open our Sottoripa point – reads a note – and here’s the nasty surprise: we found the portcullis smeared with negative and threatening writings against the mayor Marco Bucci. We are convinced that this is not the right climate for the upcoming municipal elections. The Union of the Center hopes that the political debate will enter the issues of our city with respect for all the positions expressed by the various political forces that will participate in the competition. It is certainly not with threats and vulgarity that the good of Genoa is desired. The UDC will present formal complaint to the competent authorities “.

The president of Liguria Giovanni Toti on Facebook expressed solidarity with Bucci: “Solidarity with the mayor Marco Bucci and with the friends of the Union of the Center for the shameful writings that appeared on their point. Exactly the policy we do not want for Genoa: that of NO to everything, the one we will continue to fight head on with our mayor and with all the Genoese who do not want to return to the inaction of the past. The intimidation does not stop us: forward Marco, forward together “.