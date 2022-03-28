Genoa – First indictment notified for defamation and threats against one of the perpetrators of repeated threats towards the Genoese infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti.

It is the same doctor, assisted by the lawyer Rachele de Stefanis, who announced it on his Facebook page: “Slow but inexorable. As promised, we will not give up, and finally the first results arrive. first indictment for defamation and threats perpetrated by one of the usual “keyboard lions” who, over the course of this entire year, have sown hatred towards me, my family, vaccines and science “.