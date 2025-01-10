The leader of this “criminal organization” had a privilege to sneak ahead of the rest at the airport taxi rank



01/10/2025



Updated at 08:41h.





VTC cars that appear burned out, taxis that appear destroyed or with cracked wheels next to the private homes of their owners and buses that receive stones while covering the line that connects the city with the Seville airport. These are some of the tactics “…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only