Threats, shot and a possible strangulation: what do we know about the murder of Arturo Torró, former mayor of the PP of Gandia

The violent death of Arturo Torró for a shot in the chest this Thursday has unleashed all kinds of speculation about the motivation of the facts that have ended the life of the Valencian businessman and former mayor of the city of Gandia.

While police investigations continue, the judge has imposed the secret on investigations, so the details of them are scarce. This is what we know about Torró’s murder:

Who was Arturo Torró?

The deceased, 62 -year -old businessman, was mayor of the PP of Gandia between 2011 and 2015. Founder of the Masvisión and Hidrosalud Group, Torró was sentenced in April 2023 by the Second Section of the Provincial Court of Valencia to three years and six months of prison and six years and six months of absolute disqualification as the author of a crime of embezzlement for the award of the audiovisual communication services of the City of Gandia of 2012 to 2015.

Was he threatened?

On Thursday afternoon he has transpired that Torró had denounced threats at the police station three times. Those complaints would have been produced for a long time, As the country has advancedciting sources close to research.

Who did he talk to for the last time?

The former mayor of Gandia, As the newspaper has advanced Levante-EMVhe had a telephone conversation with a friend, minutes before 20.00 on Wednesday while returning from a work visit, in which he warned that he had punctured a wheel of his vehicle.

When was the body?

Concerned about the lack of response to the calls, Torró’s wife toured at night the reverse path to which her husband had taken (on the A-38 road in the north direction). A driver warned the local police that at kilometer 38 of the A-38 highway at the height of the municipality of Xeresa, in the direction of Gandia, there was a vehicle in progress with the lights on with a body, according to sources close to the Research cited by the EFE agency.

How did he died?

With a lethal shot in the chest, As he has advanced The provinces. The Civil Guard argues that the authors of the crime used a rope to immobilize the former mayor, which would have caused injuries compatible with strangulation.





Who takes care of the investigation?

The Organic Unit of the Judicial Police has opened an investigation to clarify what happened.

Who has assumed the instruction?

The Court of Instruction number 1 of Gandia, on duty at the time of the facts, has opened secret proceedings for the crime.

Where has the former mayor’s body moved?

A coroner and members of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard have proceeded to lift the body, which has been transferred to the Legal Medcina Institute to practice autopsy.

The former Gandia of the PP and businessman Arturo Torró



What have been the reactions the crime?

The Gandia City Council has decreed three days of mourning. The PP of Gandia has lamented the “Mazazo” of Torró’s death and recalled “all the good that contributed” to the city.