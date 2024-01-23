Almost two millennia have passed since Christians were persecuted by the Roman Empire and also several centuries since the Catholic Church promoted the persecution of Jews and Muslims. But, in the 21st century, religious intolerance seems to be back and is taking its toll on Christians.

The persecution against Catholics and evangelicals is on the rise on the planet. The figures are shocking: 4,998 Christians murdered, 4,120 kidnapped and 4,125 detained, and more than 14,000 temples attacked, closed or expropriated is the 2023 balance sheet of the NGO Open Doors and released this week in Europe.

Portes Ouvertes, the original French name of the NGO based in Strasbourg (France), denounces in its annual report “the strong persecution of 365 million Christians” in America, Asia and Africa and warns that, year after year, harassment increases: in 2017, the report counted 215 million; by 2020, the figure had risen to 340 million.

In that sense, one in seven Christians lives in this climate of risk and terror, in 78 countries where professing faith in Jesus Christ implies enduring threats from governments or armed groups, carry out their cult in secret, or even go to prison, go into exile or be killed.

Open Doors defines persecution as “any hostility against a person or a community, motivated by their identification with the person of Jesus Christ.” He adds that such persecution “can take the form of violent acts, but also of discrimination and a climate of intolerance experienced in daily life.” For 29 years, dozens of Open Doors researchers have been collecting complaints and testimonies, verifying them with different sources and classifying them by type of threat and by country.

These are violations of article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: “Every person has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; This right includes the freedom to change one's religion or belief, as well as the freedom to manifest one's religion or belief, individually and collectively, both in public and private, in teaching, practice, worship and observance.

Two of the most commented data:

❌ More than 365 million Christians are persecuted around the world.

In the analysis of what happened in 2023, The multiplication of attacks on temples has an impact, which went from just over 2,000 in 2022 to more than 14,000 last year, mainly due to what is happening in northern India, where, under the auspices of the nationalists and Hindus in power, Christians and Muslims endure harsh repression.

Tops the world list North Korea, where being a Christian is simply prohibited and any exercise of worship is harshly repressed by the communist dictatorship. It is followed by dozens of countries in central and northern Africa, where the Islamism of governments and radical groups activates continuous attacks against Christian communities.

Nicaragua deserves special mention. There, the dictator Daniel Ortega has imprisoned and expelled dozens of bishops and priests from the country. In 2022, he forced nuncio Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertagal, the Vatican's diplomatic delegate in Managua, to leave the country.

The two Asian giants also stand out on the list. India, which since the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power almost a decade ago, has experienced a rise in nationalism that harasses non-Hindu religions. And China, where the communist dictatorship only tolerates those Christian churches whose priests echo the regime's message.

Colombia has been on the list for more than a decade and is in 34th place in this classification.

The report accuses drug trafficking and guerrilla gangs of threatening Catholic and evangelical priests and leaders “that challenge their authority in the territories they control” those groups. He adds that priests who “denounce violence in a sermon” are targeted by the gangs.

The report accuses drug trafficking gangs and guerrillas of threatening Catholic and evangelical priests and leaders in Colombia. Photo: Daniel Muñoz / AFP

Daniel Ortega's war

“I follow with concern what is happening in Nicaragua, where bishops and priests have been deprived of their freedom,” Pope Francis said in his New Year's homily three weeks ago. “I express my closeness in prayer to them, to their families and to the entire Church in Nicaraguahe added.

The pontiff was responding to the most recent wave of persecutions against the Catholic clergy, which It began when many prelates supported the 2018 protests against the regime, and that got worse last year. Aside from the arrests, dozens of clerics and nuns have been expelled, including Mother Teresa's sisters.

The bishop of Siuna, Monsignor Isidoro Mora, a vicar general, and around twenty priests and seminarians were arrested in December, forcing the Pope to break a silence that he himself has justified as a way to avoid an even more repressive response from Ortega.

See also War of Ukraine Dozens of war-goers have already been blessed at the Ukrainian Church in London - Putin has used religion to prop up his power in Russia The authoritarian State of Nicaragua does not allow any dissenting voice, much less one that denounces injustices

In August 2022, The bishop of Managua, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, was arrested, prosecuted and sentenced, in a trial lacking all basis and transparency, to 26 years in prison, before being forced a few days ago to go into exile in the Vatican.

The dictatorship has prohibited his name from even being mentioned in prayers and sermons at mass.

Dozens of Church assets have been expropriated, without any compensation. On the list are the possessions of the Society of Jesus, including several schools and the Central American University, one of the most respected educational institutions in the region. More than 3,300 Catholic institutions have also been affected.

Father José María Tojeira explained a few days ago to the Mexican Catholic portal Desde la Fe, what lies behind the harsh persecution: “The authoritarian State of Nicaragua does not allow any dissenting voice and much less denounce injustices committed by those in power.”

The Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Álvarez, forced a few days ago to go into exile in the Vatican.

Christians, surrounded in India and China

Apart from getting worse in 2023, The persecution of Christians in India became bloody, especially in Manipur. Between the beginning of May and the end of July, 160 people died, tens of thousands were displaced, and 349 temples and headquarters of Christian groups were attacked.

The attacks by the Hindu group Metei against the Christian Kuki and Naga tribes involved the burning of villages and the destruction of dozens of Catholic and Protestant churches. In one of the attacks, directed against the temple of the parish of Saint Paul, in Imphal, the capital of Manipur, a mob violently took over the church around 8:30 at night.

“They destroyed the window panes, the doors, the interior of the church, the statues, the crucifixes, the sound equipment, the musical instruments, and set fire to the altar,” indicates a report from the NGO Aid to the Church in Need. (ACN) Local police failed to protect parishioners.

“Christians and Muslims face constant mob violence,” states a complaint from the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom. The destruction of homes, temples and properties of persecuted communities is a common occurrence, “all of which – the document adds – goes unnoticed by the Indian government.”

The Indian parliament passed an anti-conversion law that punishes those who convert from Hinduism to another religion with fines and even prison sentences.

The Indian parliament, with a large Hindu majority, approved an anti-conversion law that punishes those who convert from Hinduism to another religion with fines and even prison terms, in clear violation of article 18 of the universal charter of human rights.

In China, explains a detailed report by the Spanish portal eldebate.com, Christians are being cornered by the “sinicization” campaign. a crusade promoted by the Communist Party and the government of President Xi Jinping that demands that the message of priests and pastors adapt “to Chinese culture”, which in practice means that it follows the precepts of President Xi.

The president of the NGO ChinaAid, Bob Fu, explained that “previously, officials asked for exclusive loyalty to the Communist Party, but since the 20th National Congress of the Party, the emphasis has changed and now they are asked to be fully aligned with Xi Jinping.”

“Religious groups must unite the majority of the faithful around the Chinese Communist Party and the government to forge positive energy that helps realize the Chinese dream,” Wang Yang of the political bureau said in a speech two years ago. of the party.

Pope Francis has been criticized not only for his prudence in the case of Nicaragua but also for his handling of the Chinese case.

Since then, Dozens of temples have been destroyed and severe police and judicial repression has been imposed, including criminal charges. and harsh sentences against parishioners, according to ChinaAid. Among the victims are Catholic clerics who have refused to comply with the rules imposed by the Catholic Patriotic Association, a group that collaborates with the regime.

Pope Francis has been criticized not only for his prudence in the case of Nicaragua but also for his handling of the Chinese case. “Wanting to establish dialogue at all costs (with the regime), Pope Francis signed in 2018, and then renewed, an agreement with Beijing that legitimizes the official Church,” lawyer and essayist Nicolás wrote this Monday in the Parisian newspaper Le Figaro. Baverez. According to the analyst, the pontiff remains silent in the face of the “ferocious repression of the clandestine Church.”

The Pope does not have it easy, as he faces the greatest offensive of repression and violence against the pastors and followers of the Catholic Church, and other Christian confessions. Until now, Francis has wanted to opt for prudence, arguing that speaking louder could aggravate the repression. But judging by how attacks increased in 2023, the papal strategy may not be working.

MAURICIO VARGAS

WEATHER ANALYST

mvargaslina@hotmail / Instagram @mvargaslinares