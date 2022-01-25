Immunologist Antonella Viola lives under guard after receiving a letter with a bullet from no vax for supporting children’s vaccination against Covid. “A fortnight ago began my new life under escort following a serious threat received for supporting pediatric vaccination“writes today the professor of General Pathology at the University of Padua in a post on Facebook, underlining that she has no intention of changing her mind.”Never like today what I regret is not having said it enough“he concludes.