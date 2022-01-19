“A resurgence of threats on Telegram“. Fabrizio Pregliasco has gotten used to being the target of no vaxes who this time also spread some of his sensitive data on a chat.” They found my number on the University website some time ago and they have it. put, “says the virologist at Adnkronos Salute with resignation.

“For now they have not caused me problems – says the doctor – but …”. Fear? “No but my family got a little nervous – he admits – and there is also regret for these unjustified attacks “.