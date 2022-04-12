Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde declared Tuesday in Sarajevo that Russia’s threats to her country and Finland are unacceptable. for his possible decision to join NATO after the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that Russia threatens Sweden or Finland in any way, because it is the citizens who decide their security policy”Linde told reporters in Sarajevo.

“There is a time before and a time after February 24. Sweden and Finland will decide their future alone,” said the Swedish minister, who is visiting Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Vladimir Putin’s government has been a harsh critic of NATO accessions. See also Ukrainian war, cut on Putin: a Russian tycoon offers a million dollars

Linde pointed out that the security situation in Europe has changed dramatically after the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Russia has threatened Finland and Sweden with “serious political-military consequences” if the two Nordic countries that have maintained a policy of military neutrality decide to ask to join NATO.

The spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, described the Alliance on Monday as “a tool for confrontation” whose enlargement will not contribute to security in Europe.

“The Russian attack against Ukraine is unprovoked and illegal and it is unjustifiable, that is why Sweden together with the European Union is with Ukraine”Lind declared.

The head of Swedish diplomacy met in Sarajevo with the Bosnian Foreign Minister, Bisera Turkovic, and with the collegiate leadership of the Balkan country, made up of a Muslim, a Serb and a Croat.

