The Public Prosecution Office in Dubai revealed a crime of extortion against a married woman who was emotionally involved with a person, and when she realized her mistake and decided to reform her marital life, he threatened her with pornographic images and materials that appear in an inappropriate manner, and even exaggerated his revenge by sending these materials to her husband and sister, which prompted her to resort To the competent security authorities, and from there to the Public Prosecution Office, which in turn referred him to the Criminal Court to be punished.

The Public Prosecution published the incident, as part of its anecdotal patrol aimed at educating members of society, “a crime and a lesson”, noting that the story began when the victim felt some neglect in her life, so she decided to look for a shoulder to lean on and got to know the accused, believing that she would compensate her for her husband and return her happiness and absent smile. .

And the relationship turned from mere friendship at first to an emotional connection, so his heart became attached to her and he felt that her closeness to him became a source of joy, so he got closer to her more and boosted her confidence in him, until she started telling him all her secrets, whether related to her married life or her career and her relationships with her friends.

Over time, he became convinced that her husband was the only obstacle between them, so he started feeding her hatred and inciting her against him, rather he started changing her husband and expressing his hatred for him frankly, considering that after eight months of their relationship she became his property, and no one else could even share it with him. If it was her husband.

For her part, her relationship with her husband worsened in the first stage of her association with her hidden friend, and the problems worsened and her relationship with the inattentive husband faded, in light of her constant comparison between them, and her conviction that the accused is the knight of her dreams and the source of her happiness and inspiration.

After the spark of the beginnings went out, she gradually came back to her senses, and she realized that she had made a huge mistake by getting involved in this relationship from the beginning, and that her husband at his worst was better than the evil that she had introduced into her life, so she decided to abandon the idea of ​​divorce, and give her a new opportunity to marry, convinced that life does not It goes the same way all the time, and no marriage is perfect.

I thought that the accused would understand her position and leave her alone when she told him that she decided to cut off her relationship with him and return again to her husband, but I was surprised by the ugly face of him, as he threatened her with revenge if she decided to stay away from him, and told her, “If you don’t come back to me, I will publish videos and nude pictures for you, and I will destroy your life.” He even stole her mobile phone when he forced her to meet him one last time, fled the scene, and then used the photos and materials he found on the phone.

The accused exaggerated his revenge by sending her pornographic pictures and materials to subdue her, but she did not respond, so he carried out his threat and sent the pictures to her husband and sister.

In light of her inability to confront her and her insistence on not submitting to him, she resorted to the security services, which arrested the accused, and referred him to the Public Prosecution and from there to the Criminal Court to begin his trial on charges of threatening to commit a felony accompanied by a request and a misdemeanor of theft, and the misdemeanor of publishing pornographic materials that violate public morals through a network informative.

The Dubai Public Prosecution confirmed that in this case there are lessons learned that must be absorbed, including not keeping inappropriate personal photos on phones so that they do not fall into the wrong hands, or are obtained through hacking or any other means, so that their owner falls victim to extortionists.

She also warned against entering into illegal or legal relations, if one or both parties were deceived or exploited, noting as well as the consequences of the crime of threatening or publishing pictures of others through social media.